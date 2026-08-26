Baseball fans can enjoy a loaded 15-game slate of games on Wednesday, Aug. 25, and those interested in sports betting also have two WNBA games on the docket while looking ahead to this week's NFL preseason action. Bettors can utilize the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code on Wednesday and get $100 in bonus bets after wagering $5 with their first bet. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Two of the best teams in baseball continue their three-game series Wednesday night as the Braves host the Dodgers in a matchup of division leaders. We should see both clubs in October, but given the Brewers appear to be on their way to the best record in the National League, the Braves and Dodgers could be battling for the second-best record, which comes with a first-round playoff bye. The Braves won the series opener Tuesday night and are looking to lock up a series win on Wednesday. Roki Sasaki (5-5, 4.42 ERA) starts for L.A. while Atlanta counters with AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0, 6.23 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Braves covering at a 70% rate.

The Rangers are trying to get as far away from the Astros and Mariners as they can in the AL West race and avoid being involved in the crowded fight for the third AL Wild Card spot, and the White Sox are trying to lock up a division title for the first time since 2021. The Rangers won 11-2 on Monday before the White Sox countered with 11 runs of their own on Tuesday. The winner will earn a series win. Lefty MacKenzie Gore (7-9, 4.26 ERA) will start for Texas against Chicago's Sean Burke (7-6, 3.27 ERA). The SportsLine model has Chicago winning 55 of the time. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different resources to help its users. These options include self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.