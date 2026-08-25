Baseball is the headliner for those interested in sports betting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, and bettors can get $100 in bonus bets after signing up with the Hard Rock Bet promo code and wagering at least $5 as part of their first bet. All 30 MLB teams are taking the field on Tuesday as part of a 15-game slate, and with the season entering the final stretch, it's also a good time to check out different futures betting options. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $100 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer at one of the best betting sites. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Phillies have been the hottest team in baseball of late, but they saw their nine-game winning streak get snapped Monday night in a 9-2 defeat at the hands of the Mariners, thanks largely to a three-home run outing from Cal Raleigh. Philly holds one of three Wild Card spots in the National League, while the Mariners are three games back in both the AL West and the AL Wild Card race. George Kirby (8-10, 4.18 ERA) starts for Seattle on Tuesday, while Philadelphia will turn to Aaron Nola (5-9, 5.12 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Mariners covering the +1.5 run line in 70% of simulations.

Two NL Wild Card hopefuls clash once again Tuesday night with the Diamondbacks hosting the Cubs. Chicago, which owns the top NL Wild Card spot, took the series opener 7-0 on Monday and can lock up a series win here, while Arizona is the first team out in the NL Wild Card race. Clay Holmes (5-6, 2.49 ERA) will look to keep up his hot play for the Cubs while the Diamondbacks are set to start Brandon Pfaadt (7-1, 3.39 ERA). The SportsLine model expects a higher-scoring game today, as Over 8.5 runs hits in 56.1% of simulations. Bet on the MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different resources to help its users. These options include self-exclusion measures, gaming limits and activity alerts. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.