Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for 2026 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday

Bettors can wager on Tuesday's 2026 MLB All-Star Game with the latest Hard Rock Bet Promo code and receive $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5+ wins. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Tuesday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

2026 MLB All-Star Game best bets

The best players that MLB has to offer will be under the bright lights in Philadelphia on Tuesday for the annual All-Star Game. The National League will electrify the home crowd right off the bat as Phillies ace Cristopher Sanchez gets the starting honors for the NL side while Philly slugger Kyle Schwarber is DHing and hitting leadoff due to Shohei Ohtani's injury. The AL squad is starting Toronto star Dylan Cease. The American League have dominated this matchup since the turn of the century, winning 19 times to the National League's five, though the NL has won two of the last three, including last year in Atlanta. And we mentioned Schwarber earlier, and he won MVP honors last year due to his heroics in the mini home run derby swing off that decided the winner after the game was tied through nine innings. Bet on the MLB All-Star Game at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet takes the issue seriously and offers different ways to help. Hard Rock Bet users can take timeouts, opt into self-exclusion measures and also set limits like deposit and wager limits. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET for additional assistance.