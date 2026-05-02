Saturday features a loaded 15-game MLB slate and a winner-take-all Game 7 in the NBA Playoffs between the Celtics and 76ers, so what better time for sports bettors to use the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Use this offer on 76ers-Celtics, Dodgers-Cardinals or any of the other top games of the day. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Saturday, May 2

It looked like the 76ers were on the way out of the postseason in short order after they fell behind 3-1 to the Celtics in their first-round series. So much for that. Philly has roared back with two straight wins to force Game 7 back in Boston, where the winner will advance to the second round and face the New York Knicks. The Celtics went 30-11 at home this regular season but are just 1-2 in Boston this series. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, is taking the Over on the listed total of 206.5. These teams have cleared that line in five of six games this series, and the Over hits in 60% of model simulations. Bet on 76ers vs. Celtics and more NBA at Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets:

We knew the Dodgers would be good this season after winning each of the last two World Series, but few saw the Cardinals getting off to this hot of a start. St. Louis is 19-13 after beating the Dodgers on Friday night in the series opener. The Cards are part of a loaded NL Central division, where each team is over .500 entering Saturday's slate. Saturday's clash in St. Louis features two young starters as Michael McGreevy (1-2, 2.97 ERA) starts for the Cards while Roki Sasaki (1-2, 6.35 ERA) goes for Los Angeles. McGreevy has allowed three or fewer runs in all but one of his six starts this year while Sasaki has failed to throw more than five innings in a single start this season. The SportsLine Projection Model likes the Over on the total of 8.5 runs as that hits in 55% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB games and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors to know and understand the different responsible gaming resources available to them at the sportsbook they're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts and timeout options to its users, and it also provides contact information for helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.