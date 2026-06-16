Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Argentina-Algeria, France-Senegal, 2026 World Cup Tuesday

Some of the game's most explosive stars will take the pitch at the World Cup on Tuesday and bettors can get in on the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The afternoon starts with a bang when Kylian Mbappe and France take on Sadio Mane and Senegal at 3 p.m. ET. Then, Erling Haaland and Norway play Iraq at 6 p.m. ET before Lionel Messi leads reigning champions Argentina against Riyad Mahrez and Algeria at 9 p.m. ET. The night wraps up with Austria vs. Jordan at midnight ET. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, June 16

After winning the 2018 World Cup and falling short on penalty kicks in the 2022 final, France begin their quest to make it two trophies in three tries with a tough matchup on Tuesday against Senegal. The Senegalese enter the match with a chip on their shoulders after being controversially stripped of the 2025 African Cup of Nations title months after the fact. The team is loaded with talent. But France is even deeper -- arguably the deepest in the entire competition. With Mbappe and 2025 Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele leading the line, the French should be able to outgun anyone in the world. SportsLine's Brad Thomas is backing the French against the spread. Bet on France vs. Senegal and more World Cup action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Can Argentina win two Cups in a row? La Albiceleste begin their run on Tuesday with a matchup against Algeria. Argentina have returned largely the same squad as the 2022 team, which offers familiarity but also another four years of age. Messi is now 38 -- does he still have the spark to lead a World Cup title charge after running up the score in MLS for the last few years? SportsLine's Jon Eimer likes Argentina to win on Tuesday. Place your wages for Argentina vs. Algeria at Hard Rock Bet here:

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