Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Argentina-Cape Verde, Messi, 2026 World Cup on Friday

The 2026 World Cup Round of 32 wraps up Friday with three more matches, perfect for claiming the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+. Defending champions Argentina will return to action when they take on a plucky Cabo Verde side looking to keep up its surprising run. Australia vs. Egypt at 2 p.m. ET and Colombia vs. Ghana at 9:30 p.m. ET round out the day. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer. Those looking to make sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, July 3

Argentina vs. Cape Verde betting

On paper, this is a monumental mismatch, with Argentina ranked second in the world and Cape Verde 64th. La Albiceleste also have one of the best players in soccer history in Lionel Messi, with players like Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez alongside him. Cape Verde just sit back and play lockdown defense, and it led to three draws in the opening round. The smallest country to ever reach the World Cup knockout stage even managed a 0-0 draw with Spain, one of the pre-tournament favorites. Messi shares the 2026 World Cup lead in goals with six. Despite the imbalance in talent, SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing the Blue Sharks against the spread. The expert doesn't expect an upset, but "I'll take a 2-0 loss," Severance says. Bet on Friday's World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Colombia vs. Ghana betting

The Colombians have talent on both ends of the pitch, with Luis Diaz leading an attack that also includes James Rodriguez and Luis Suarez. They held Portugal, who just advanced to the Round of 16 by beating Croatia on Thursday, to a 0-0 draw in the group stage and beat DR Congo and Uzbekistan. Ghana scored just two goals in their first three games but only conceded two, in a 2-1 loss to Croatia. The Africans beat Panama and pulled off a surprising scoreless draw with England. In a matchup of defensive teams that like to strike on the counter-attack, this could be a low-scoring affair. The Over/Under is 2.5 goals, with the Under favored at -140 at Hard Rock Bet. Bet on Friday's World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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