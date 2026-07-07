Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Argentina-Egypt, Messi, Colombia-Switzerland at World Cup

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets with a $5+ wager. Fans can grab it on Tuesday, the final day of Round of 16 matches at the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Messi and Argentina will continue their quest to defend their World Cup title in Tuesday's opening match against Egypt, set for a noon ET kickoff, while Colombia vs. Switzerland finishes off the 2026 World Cup Round of 16 at 4 p.m. ET. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, July 7

Argentina vs. Egypt betting

The World Cup title lifted a huge weight off Lionel Messi's shoulders four years ago, but the 39-year-old superstar isn't slowing down. He has scored in every match and has seven goals, tied with Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland for most at the 2026 World Cup. After a scare in a 3-2 victory against Cabo Verde, La Albiceleste won't be taking any chances, which is why SportsLine expert Brandt Sutton is backing Argentina against the spread. "I expect Messi and Co. to come out with a vengeance and pull away from an Egypt team that is making its first-ever Round of 16 appearance," Sutton says. Mohamed Salah leads a solid but unimpressive Egypt side that needed penalties to get past Australia. Bet Argentina-Egypt and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Switzerland vs. Colombia betting

The Colombians are unbeaten in their past seven World Cup matches -- they lost to England on penalties in the 2018 World Cup's Round of 16 -- and have five clean sheets over that span. They are playing for low-scoring matches, but with Luis Diaz among the talent up front, they can score goals. The Swiss also have a strong side with the likes of Granit Xhaka, Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, but emerging star Johan Manzambi could be out with an injury. SportsLine expert Matt Severance is backing Under 2.5 goals. Switzerland have not allowed more than one goal in this World Cup and come in off a 2-0 victory against Algeria, while La Cafeteros have scored five goals in four matches while allowing one. Bet on Colombia vs. Switzerland and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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