Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Astros-Padres, Rays-Mariners, MLB on Friday

The Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Friday features an intriguing clash between the Astros and Padres, as well as the Rays visiting the Mariners. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, August 7

The Astros have taken control of a weak AL West and find themselves in first place entering a weekend series with the Padres, who have played very well of late and are trying to stay in the Wild Card picture. The Padres were busy at the trade deadline, and one of their newest additions makes his first start for the team in former Cy Young winner Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.08 ERA). The Astros will start Ronel Blanco (0-1, 7.36 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has San Diego winning 58% of the time.

The first-place Rays head across the country to Seattle for a three-game set with the Mariners beginning Friday night. Tampa Bay has full control of the AL East, though the Red Sox and Yankees are looming, while the Mariners are trying desperately to get hot and make a run at either the AL West or the Wild Card. All-Star Drew Rasmussen (10-5, 2.91 ERA) gets the nod for Tampa Bay while Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.46 ERA) starts for Seattle. The model's top pick is the Rays against the spread, as Tampa Bay covers at a 70% rate. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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