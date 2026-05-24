Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Avalanche-Golden Knights, Thunder-Spurs, Indy 500 Sunday

Sunday features two more massive playoff games in the NBA and NHL, so new bettors can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Spurs will try to even up the Western Conference Finals against the Thunder in Game 4, while the Avalanche are down 2-0 to the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final with the series now in Las Vegas. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Sunday, May 24

The Spurs entered the postseason as the biggest threat to the Thunder after going 5-1 against them in the regular season, but after winning Game 1, San Antonio has dropped each of the last two games, including Game 3 at home. The Spurs now must win Game 4 on Sunday in order to avoid returning to Oklahoma City on Tuesday down 3-1. The Thunder have used their depth well these three games, and the Spurs haven't quite been able to get rolling the last two games. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Thunder winning Game 4 in 56% of simulations. Bet on Thunder vs. Spurs and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Avs look like another case of the Presidents' Trophy curse. After looking like the unquestioned top team in the NHL all year long, finishing the regular season with the most points, goals and fewest goals allowed, Colorado began the postseason on an 8-1 run. Now, the Avalanche are down 2-0 to the Golden Knights in the Western Conference Final with the action now shifting to Vegas. The Avalanche have had nothing going offensively, scoring just three goals at home across Games 1 and 2. The SportsLine model has Vegas winning in 50% of simulations as a home underdog. Bet on Avalanche vs. Golden Knights and the NHL playoffs at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users game responsibly, like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.