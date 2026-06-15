Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Belgium-Egypt, Saudi Arabia-Uruguay, World Cup on Monday

The World Cup continues on Monday with four matches, and you can get in on the action with the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The day begins with Spain vs. Cabo Verde at noon ET, followed by Belgium vs. Egypt at 3 p.m. ET, Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at 6 p.m. ET and Iran vs. New Zealand at 9 p.m. ET. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, June 15

Stars will be on the pitch when Belgium takes on Egypt in Seattle. The Belgians' golden generation are on the downturn of their careers, but Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku and Thiabut Courtois still have the talent to be difference-makers. Belgium also have an exciting young winger in Manchester City's Jeremy Doku. For Egypt, this will likely be the last World Cup for Mohamed Salah. The longtime Liverpool superstar will lead the Egyptians against Belgium on his 34th birthday. Omar Marmoush also provides a serious offensive threat. Bet on Belgium vs. Egypt and more World Cup action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Uruguay are heavy favorites against Saudi Arabia as Marcelo Bielsa's team begins Group H play. Midfielder Federico Valverde is the key man for the side, which also features notable names like Darwin Nunez, Ronald Araujo and Rodrigo Bentancur. The Saudis will hope to sneak into the knockouts with a third-place finish in the group, which also features Spain and Cabo Verde. But Saudi Arabia is not to be underestimated, as their group stage win over Argentina at the 2022 tournament shows. Place your wages for Saudi Arabia vs. Uruguay at Hard Rock Bet here:

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