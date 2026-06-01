Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Blue Jays-Tigers, Mariners-Mets, MLB on Monday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. It's the calm before the storm on Monday as the sports world awaits the start of the NHL's Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday and the NBA Finals on Wednesday. But there are still betting opportunities on Monday with nine MLB games, a pair of WNBA contests and the French Open's fourth round. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Monday, June 1

The Tampa Bay Rays have been the shock of the MLB season thus far. Projected to be a middling at best club entering the season, Tampa Bay has ridden a scrappy small-ball offense all the way to first place in the American League East and enters June 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees. The Rays will look to extend that gap with the scuffling Detroit Tigers coming to town. Converted reliever Griffin Jax (1-3, 3.60 ERA) gets the ball for Tampa Bay on Monday, while Ty Madden (0-0, 2.38) goes for Detroit. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Detroit covering at a 60% rate. Bet on Rays vs. Tigers and more MLB action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The red-hot Seattle Mariners have won eight of their last 10 and welcome the New York Mets to T-Mobile Park on Monday. Star Seattle outfielder Julio Rodriguez has fully come alive after his yearly April slumber, posting a .274/.309/.590 line in the month of May with 10 home runs. Also hot at the plate is New York's Juan Soto, who has hit seven homers in his last 10 outings. The SportsLine model has the Over hitting in this one 65.6% of the time. Bet on Mets vs. Mariners and more MLB games at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for every bettor to practice responsible gaming at all times, and Hard Rock Bet has different ways to help. These tools and resources include timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET 24/7.