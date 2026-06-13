Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Brazil-Morocco, 2026 World Cup, Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are four World Cup matches on Saturday, highlighted by Brazil and Morocco in a critical Group C tilt. In addition, the New York Knicks can close out the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Finals since they own a 3-1 series lead. Bet on the World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, June 13

The Knicks own a 3-1 lead over the Spurs after putting together the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history. New York trailed by 29 points at one stage of the game as every Spurs shot seemed to drop and the Knicks couldn't muster anything offensively. But it was all New York in the second half, and OG Anunoby's last-second tip-in gave the Knicks an incredible 107-106 victory. New York now heads to San Antonio Saturday night with a 3-1 lead and three chances to close the series out. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Under on 216.5 hitting in nearly 57% of simulations as its top-rated play for Game 5. Bet on the NBA Finals and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The two favorites to advance out of Group B meet Saturday evening when Brazil face off with Morocco. Morocco are hoping to replicate the run they had at the 2022 World Cup when they had a fantastic underdog surge and finished fourth. Brazil made it to the quarterfinals in 2022 and fell to another underdog in Croatia, who finished third. Brazil are favored to win Group B, and Morocco have the second-shortest odds to win the group. SportsLine expert Jon Eimer thinks Morocco can keep this close, and he's betting Morocco +1 for this matchup. "They made it to the semifinals in 2022 and still have their core team together," Eimer notes. "They looked fantastic against Norway in their friendly, and this is a team that knows how to play against physical South American opponents. I believe this ends in a draw. Place your wagers for the World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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