Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Brazil-Norway, Mexico-England, 2026 World Cup on Sunday

Sports fans can get $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+ on Sunday's World Cup 2026 games when they use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. Brazil and Norway are in Round of 16 action on Sunday, as are World Cup co-hosts Mexico against England in primetime. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, July 5

Brazil vs. Norway betting

SportsLine experts Brandt Sutton, Martin Green and Brad Thomas are all taking Over 2.5 goals in this Brazil-Norway clash, and it's hard to go against that thinking given the firepower on display for both sides. Gabriel Martinelli was the hero for Brazil in the Round of 32 with his winning goal in stoppage time, while Erling Haaland had the late winner for Norway in their 2-1 triumph over Ivory Coast. Bet on Sunday's World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Mexico vs. England betting

England entered the World Cup with dreams of lifting the trophy but now have to enter the fortress that is Estadio Azteca in primetime against a Mexico team which has not conceded a goal yet in this tournament. El Tri are on fire and have never lost a World Cup match at this stadium, so the atmosphere will be electric on Sunday night. SportsLine expert Matt Severance notes this, among other key factors, as he makes a spread bet backing Mexico. Bet on Mexico vs. England and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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