Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Brewers-Dodgers, Mariners-Astros, MLB betting on Sunday

MLB rules the day for those interested in sports betting on Sunday with a loaded 15-game slate, perfect for claiming the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There are also three WNBA games and the final round of the PGA Tour's St. Jude Championship to target at one of the best sportsbooks. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, Aug. 16

The most notable game on the docket for MLB betting enthusiasts is the Dodgers hosting the Brewers in a rematch of last year's NLCS. After trading wins across Thursday and Friday, the Brewers took Saturday's contest and can get a 3-1 series win on Sunday. Logan Henderson (6-2, 2.88 ERA) starts for the Brewers while Tarik Skubal (7-6, 2.93 ERA) makes his third start for the Dodgers since being acquired at the trade deadline. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, backs a strong plus-money, B-graded play on Milwaukee as a money-line underdog. The Brewers are winning in 45% of the model's simulations.

Sunday Night Baseball this week features the AL West as the Mariners visit the Astros. Houston has taken control of the division and sits in first place while Seattle has been in a bit of a tailspin and is sliding further and further down the AL West and AL Wild Card standings. The Mariners won 10-5 on Saturday to even the series, so the winner of Sunday's matchup will secure a notable series win over their division rival. Seattle hands the ball to Bryan Woo (8-8, 4.15 ERA) against Houston's Hunter Brown (3-2, 3.68 ERA). The SportsLine model is leaning toward Over 7.5 runs, which is hitting in 57.7% of its simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet wants to make sure bettors are practicing responsible gaming, and the sportsbook has different tools and resources available for its users, such as gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.