Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Brewers-Dodgers, NFL preseason Week 1, MLB on Friday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Friday offers plenty of sports betting options for interested bettors with 14 MLB games, two WNBA contests, the second round of the PGA Tour's St. Jude Championship and three NFL preseason games. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Friday, Aug. 14

A rematch of last year's NLCS headlines a loaded day of MLB betting with the Dodgers hosting the Brewers. These teams are fighting each other, as well as Atlanta, for the best record in the National League. The Dodgers swept the Brewers in the NLCS last year and took two of three from Milwaukee back in May, but Milwaukee claimed a 5-4 victory on Thursday. Lefty Robert Gasser (3-4, 4.57 ERA) will start for the Brewers while the Dodgers give the ball to Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.65 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has Milwaukee covering at a 67% rate.

NFL betting enthusiasts have three preseason games to choose from on Friday, with the Dolphins visiting the Commanders, the Falcons hosting the Broncos and the Buccaneers heading to New Jersey for a date with the Jets. All three games start at 7 p.m. ET. The Miami game is particularly interesting given the team has quite a fresh look, both at head coach with Jeff Hafley and quarterback with Malik Willis. Willis and other notable players are expected to suit up here, giving us our first look at this Dolphins offense. The Commanders, on the other hand, are expected to keep most of their top players on the sideline, particularly quarterback Jayden Daniels. Bet on MLB games and the NFL preseason at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.