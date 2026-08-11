Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Brewers-Padres, Guardians-Tigers, MLB betting on Tuesday

Sports fans interested in MLB betting on Tuesday are in luck with 15 games on the schedule, making it the perfect day to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. There are also three WNBA games. With the NFL preseason kicking off this week, you can also check out futures betting. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting apps.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, Aug. 11

The Tigers may have sold big at the trade deadline, but they're still firmly in the thick of things in both the AL Central and AL Wild Card races. Detroit enters Tuesday 3.5 games back of Chicago in the Central and 1.5 behind Texas for the final AL Wild Card spot. The Tigers are actually ahead of the Guardians right now as Cleveland has dropped seven of 10. These AL Central rivals meet for the first of a three-game set on Tuesday, with the Guardians starting Tanner Bibee (4-11, 3.85 ERA) and the Tigers sending Drew Anderson (4-4, 4.01 ERA) to the hill. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Tigers winning in nearly 60% of simulations.

The Brewers have the best record in baseball, and they face a red-hot Padres team that's trying to claim an NL Wild Card spot. San Diego won the series opener 3-2 on Monday and can wrap up a series win on Tuesday. Milwaukee is trying to stay as far away as it can from Chicago in the NL Central standings, while San Diego is nipping on the heels of both Arizona and Philadelphia, trailing each squad by a single game entering Tuesday. Lefty Kyle Harrison (9-2, 2.84 ERA) starts for the Brewers and Walker Buehler (6-5, 5.07 ERA) starts for the Padres. The SportsLine model has the Padres covering the +1.5 run line in 63% of simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different tools and resources to aid bettors, such as timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET for more assistance.