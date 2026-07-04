Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 bonus bets for Canada-Morocco, France-Paraguay, World Cup, Fourth of July

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets when they wager $5+. Canada will look for their second-ever knockout round win when they face Morocco at 1 p.m. ET in the 2026 World Cup on Saturday, while Kylian Mbappe and France face Paraguay at 5 p.m. ET. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the World Cup and more and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There is no specific code for the latest Hard Rock Bet offer. Those looking to make sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only available to new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, July 4

Canada vs. Morocco betting

Head coach Jesse Marsch has guided Canada to their first World Cup wins and their first knockout stage appearance, but his toughest task yet will be Morocco. The 2022 semifinalists and African Cup of Nations winners may be better than ever and just beat a talented Netherlands team to get to this game. Achraf Hakimi remains one of the world's best players and now has an even better supporting cast with Ismael Saibari emerging as a true threat and 18-year-old Ayyoub Bouaddi catching eyes in midfield, to say nothing of Brahim Diaz still holding a place in the attack. SportsLine's experts are backing Morocco to win. Bet on Saturday's World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

France vs. Paraguay betting

Paraguay shocked the world when they beat Germany in the Round of 32. Can they do it again with France? Unlike Germany, Les Blues actually have a cutting edge in attack. In fact, France probably have the best attack of any team in the world. Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele and Michael Olise are nigh on unstoppable when they get rolling. Can lightning strike twice for Paraguay? Martin Green is backing France against the spread. Bet on France vs. Paraguay and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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