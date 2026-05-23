Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Knicks-Cavaliers, MLB on Saturday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. If you like playoff action, Saturday is the day for you. The Knicks visit the Cavaliers with a 2-0 lead in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals, while the Hurricanes find themselves facing a 1-0 deficit against the Canadiens in the NHL Eastern Conference Final. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Saturday, May 23

Saturday may very well be a do-or-die situation for the Cavaliers. Cleveland seemingly had full control of Game 1, but the Cavs were outscored 46-21 between the fourth quarter and overtime. They then fell by 16 points in Game 2. The Knicks can take a massive 3-0 series lead with a win on Saturday, while the Cavs hope that a return home can get them back on track in the Eastern Conference Finals. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning in 62% of simulations at plus money for an 'A' grade. Bet on Knicks vs. Cavaliers and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Hurricanes had a very long layoff between the second round and the Eastern Conference Final as they awaited their opponent. Carolina wrapped up its series with Philadelphia way back on May 9, while the Canadiens beat Buffalo in Game 7 on Monday to advance. The rest didn't do the Canes any favors, though, as the Habs exploded for four goals in the first period before ultimately winning 6-2 to begin the series. Thursday's loss was the first time the Hurricanes fell all postseason and it was also the first time they'd allowed more than two goals in a game in these playoffs. Can Carolina even things up at home? The SportsLine model is taking the Habs once again as Montreal wins in 51% of simulations at plus money. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming very seriously and offers different ways to assist bettors. The sportsbook has gaming limits like deposit and wager limits as well as timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.