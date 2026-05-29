Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Canadiens-Hurricanes, Phillies-Dodgers, MLB on Friday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. The Carolina Hurricanes can punch their tickets to the NHL's Stanley Cup Final with a victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Friday. That's the day's biggest event, but there's also a full slate of MLB games, four WNBA contests and the Champions League final and Game 7 of Oklahoma City Thunder vs. San Antonio Spurs coming up. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Friday, May 29

After the Canadiens took Game 1, the Eastern Conference Final has been all Hurricanes. Carolina now just needs one more win to advance, and it'll have the chance to do so on home ice in Game 5. The Montreal offense has atrophied after the six-goal outburst in Game 1. The Habs have scored a total of four goals across their last three outings, including a shutout in Game 4. The Canes have three chances to finish the job now, but will they do so on Friday night? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Montreal winning on Friday at a 45% rate. Bet on the NBA Playoffs and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Padres had their fun while it lasted, but the Los Angeles Dodgers have surged back to first place in the NL West by winning eight of their last 10 games. They now welcome the Philadelphia Phillies to Chavez Ravine on Friday with ace Zack Wheeler (4-0, 1.67 ERA) set to take the hill for Philly. Southpaw Justin Wrobleski (4-2, 3.07) gets the ball for the Dodgers in the marquee matchup. The SportsLine model has L.A. winning 62% of the time. Bet on Major League Baseball and more at Hard Rock Bet:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users game responsibly, like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.