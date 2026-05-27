Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, Yankees-Rays, WNBA on Wednesday

The NBA is idle on Wednesday, but there are still plenty of chances for new bettors to take advantage of the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs continue with the Montreal Canadiens hosting the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Final. There's also MLB baseball all day and five WNBA games in the evening, as well the French Open for tennis fans. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Wednesday, May 27

After being upset at home in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Final, the Hurricanes have won two straight, including an overtime victory in Game 3 in Montreal thanks to an Andrei Svechnikov winner. The action remains in Canada for Game 4. Both Juraj Slafkovsky and Nick Suzuki have been held goalless over the last two games for the Habs, with Suzuki's last goal coming in Game 5 of the previous round against Buffalo. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Montreal winning at a 50% rate, which offers betting value at plus money. Bet on the NHL and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

You'd be hard pressed to find someone who expected the Tampa Bay Rays to be the best team in the American League, but that's the case entering Wednesday's action with Tampa Bay 34-18 and 2.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East. The Baltimore Orioles (25-30), however, have a chance to complete a sweep of the Rays tonight. Veteran Steven Matz gets the start for the Rays. The O's haven't officially listed a starter as of publication, but Chris Bassitt would be on turn to get the ball. He could enter the game after an opener. The SportsLine model has the Rays winning 57% of the time. Bet on Major League Baseball and more at Hard Rock Bet:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for all bettors to practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets. Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to help its users game responsibly, like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.