The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Just one spot remains in the NBA's Conference Finals round, and that will be decided Sunday night when the Detroit Pistons host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 7. There are also 15 MLB games on tap in addition to the final round of the PGA Championship. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Sunday, May 17

The Knicks await the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Cavaliers and Pistons and have to be thrilled with how the series has gone so far. New York swept Philadelphia in four games while Cleveland and Detroit have battled it out to now seven games. The Cavs were unable to take advantage of a 3-2 lead and a home game in Game 6, with the Pistons winning by 21 points to send the series back to Detroit. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, has the Pistons winning in nearly 75% of simulations, good for an 'A' grade. Bet on Cavaliers vs. Pistons and more NBA playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The Padres have dominated this season series against the Mariners, winning all five matchups against their West Coast rival in what's known as the Vedder Cup in honor of Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder. The series concludes as part of Sunday Night Baseball, and the Padres are going for a sweep. George Kirby (5-2, 2.84 ERA) starts for the M's while Lucas Giolito makes his 2026 debut for San Diego. The SportsLine model expects it to be a pretty tight game, with San Diego covering the +1.5 run line 65% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources for its users like activity alerts and gaming limits, and the sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).