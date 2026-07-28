Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cubs-Cardinals, MLB betting on Tuesday

Baseball is the name of the game on Tuesday with a loaded MLB schedule that includes a high-profile NL Central clash between the Cubs and Cardinals, and bettors can utilize the Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins when wagering on any of the top games of the day. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, July 28

We're officially less than a week out from the trade deadline, and it will be interesting to see how this week impacts the league's buyers and sellers. The Cubs are clear buyers and need starting pitching help, while their Tuesday opponent, the Cardinals, have dropped eight of their last 10 and are two games out of a wild card spot. Chicago won the first of this four-game set 7-3 on Monday. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Cubs winning in 55% of simulations.

The Mariners have really struggled over the last month and after dropping three of four to Texas find themselves three games under .500 and in third place in the AL West. Things only get tougher for Seattle now with a trip to Los Angeles and a date with the two-time defending champs, the Dodgers, who have the best record in baseball and are 31-19 at home. The model likes the Under on 9.5 total runs, as that hits in roughly 65% of simulations. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different ways to assist bettors. The sportsbook offers gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options while also sharing contact information for local and national helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.