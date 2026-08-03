Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Cubs vs. Dodgers, Padres vs. Diamondbacks on Monday

The big sports story on Monday is the MLB trade deadline, but don't forget that there are also eight baseball games and three WNBA games for fans to enjoy. New bettors can get in on the action with the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday, August 3

All eyes will be on Wrigley Field on Tuesday when Tarik Skubal makes his Dodgers debut, but Monday's Chicago Cubs game vs. Los Angeles should be quite interesting as well. A pair of strong southpaws are slated to start with L.A.'s Justin Wrobleski (11-2, 2.88 ERA) opposing Chicago's Matthew Boyd (6-1, 3.41). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs covering the spread 66% of the time.

The San Diego Padres have won eight of their last 10 games and sit just one game out of a wild card spot. One of the teams currently holding a wild card is the Arizona Diamondbacks, and the two clubs open a crucial series on Monday. Michael King (6-7, 3.38) is slated to pitch for San Diego while Arizona will start Brandon Pfaadt (5-1, 4.00). The SportsLine model has the Diamondbacks covering at a 66% rate. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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