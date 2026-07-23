Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Diamondbacks-Cardinals, MLB, 3M Open on Thursday

Thursday is a lighter day on the sports calendar with just five MLB games and the first round of the 3M Open on the PGA Tour, but bettors can still utilize the Hard Rock Bet promo code and get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The Diamondbacks face the Cardinals in one of the top games of the day in the National League. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, July 23

Two top National League Wild Card contenders meet up on Wednesday to make up a rainout game from last month as Arizona clashes with St. Louis. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series win over the A's while the Cardinals just dropped a series to the Angels. These NL contenders just recently met last week, with the Diamondbacks taking two of three in Arizona. After this single game matchup, Arizona will head to Washington to face the Nationals while the Cardinals will stay at home and host the Reds. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 56.9% rate.

After an exciting finish at The Open Championship that saw Ryan Fox birdie the 18th to win his first major tournament, the PGA Tour moves to another notable event, the 3M Open in Minnesota. Kurt Kitayama is the reigning champ and is back to defend his crown, and while not all of the top names on Tour will be playing this week, World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is in town and is the clear favorite to win. He's coming off a strong T4 finish at The Open last week. Gary Woodland, Hideki Matsuyama and Tom Kim are among the other top contenders in the field this week. Check out the SportsLine Projection Model's top picks for the 3M Open here. Bet on golf, MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers a number of different ways to assist bettors with responsible gaming. The sportsbook offers tools and resources like gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts, and Hard Rock Bet also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.