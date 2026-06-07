Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Angels, Memorial Tournament on Sunday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Sunday is a big day on the sports calendar with 15 MLB games and the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, June 7

The Dodgers and Angels wrap up a three-game edition of the Freeway Series Sunday afternoon at Dodger Stadium in what could be one of the better games of the day. Angels standout Jose Soriano (6-4, 2.72 ERA) faces off with Emmet Sheehan (3-2, 4.50 ERA). The Dodgers won the series opener 1-0 Friday night thanks to a Freddie Freeman walk-off, then they cruised to a 9-2 victory on Saturday as Shohei Ohtani hit a two-run homer in a nine-run first inning while Yoshinobu Yamamoto retired 22 consecutive batters at one point and allowed two hits. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in a whopping 72% of simulations for a 'B' grade. Bet on Angels vs. Dodgers and more MLB action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The road to the U.S. Open takes a big step forward Sunday with the final round day of the PGA Tour's Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. Much of the third round was delayed due to weather, so Sunday will be a loaded day of golf. Scottie Scheffler is the two-time defending winner here, and while he made the cut, it looks unlikely that he'll be winning the Memorial for a third straight year. JT Poston fired a seven under 65 on Friday and still leads at 9 under overall after going even par through five holes. His playing partner, Ryan Gerard, is tied for the lead after going 1 under on Saturday through five holes. Bet on the PGA Tour at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources to assist its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.