Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers vs. Cubs, Tarik Skubal, MLB betting on Tuesday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. The dust has finally settled on the 2026 MLB trade deadline, and no move was bigger than the Los Angeles Dodgers landing 2024 and 2025 AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal. The star lefty makes his L.A. debut on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, August 4

The baseball world will be focused on a high-profile matchup between the Cubs and Dodgers on Tuesday with Skubal making his team debut. The ace lefty will be tasked with ending a four-game losing streak as Los Angeles was swept by Boston and fell to Chicago 10-5 in the series opener on Monday. Skubal (7-5, 2.79 ERA) is opposed by Javier Assad (6-1, 3.75 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Cubs spoiling Skubal's debut and winning in 53% of simulations for an 'A' grade.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have one of the better run differentials in baseball, but they enter Tuesday at .500 and 3.5 games out of an NL Wild Card spot. They took the series opener on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, who have the best record in baseball, and can secure at least a series split with a win on Tuesday. Jared Jones (2-2, 3.81) starts for the Pirates against Brewers right-hander Logan Henderson (5-1, 2.66 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Over on 7.5 total runs hitting in 73% of simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors of all experience levels should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, and Hard Rock Bet offers different resources to aid its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.