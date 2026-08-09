Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Diamondbacks, Astros-Padres, MLB betting Sunday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. Sports fans have no shortage of sports betting options on Sunday with 15 MLB games, the PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship, and a four-game WNBA slate. For those interested in MLB betting, Sunday Night Baseball features Astros vs. Padres. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, August 9

The Dodgers are still viewed as the team to beat in MLB, especially as they have the shortest futures betting odds to win the World Series, but it's been a tough stretch. The Dodgers were swept by Boston last weekend and then swept by the Cubs earlier this week. Los Angeles finally snapped a seven-game losing streak after beating the Diamondbacks on Saturday after dropping the series opener. The winner of Sunday's matchup will take the series. Breakout Dodgers left-hander Justin Wrobleski (11-3, 3.31 ERA) will take on Arizona southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez (10-4, 2.71 ERA) in a battle of 2026 All-Stars. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times is backing the Over here, with the teams combining for more than 9 runs in 60.4% of its simulations.

Sunday's 15-game MLB slate wraps up with the Astros visiting the Padres in San Diego. The Astros hold control of the AL West, but they're trying to distance themselves from the Rangers, who are also in the thick of the AL Wild Card race. The Padres have started to come around of late after a few tough months, and while an NL West title seems like a pipe dream, they're a team to keep an eye on down the stretch in the NL Wild Card race. These teams split the first two games of this series, so Sunday Night Baseball is a rubber match. The SportsLine model has Houston covering the 1.5-run spread as underdogs in 70% of it's simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Whether you're a new or experienced bettor, you should always practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet takes the issue very seriously and offers different tools and resources to assist its users, including timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).