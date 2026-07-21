Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, Padres-Braves, MLB on Tuesday

Bettors who sign up with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code will receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins when they wager on Tuesday's games. There are plenty of intriguing MLB matchups on tap on Tuesday, including the Dodgers taking on the Phillies and the Braves hosting the Padres. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday

The Dodgers have baseball's best record, but the Phillies have been among the hottest teams in the game since firing manager Rob Thomson. These two NL contenders clashed on Monday, with the Phillies winning an exciting 10-7 affair thanks to a five-RBI night from Trea Turner. The Phillies can wrap up a series win on Tuesday, and they're sending ace Zack Wheeler (10-1, 2.13 ERA) to the hill while the Dodgers counter with breakout lefty Justin Wrobleski (10-2, 2.69 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning in 56% of simulations at plus money.

The Padres have really fallen off a cliff after a hot start to 2026, and after losing the series opener to the Braves, San Diego is now 49-51 on the year with the trade deadline looming. The Padres need to get hot, and fast, if they want any reason to be a buyer, while the Braves are trying their best to hold off the Phillies in the NL East. Atlanta enters Tuesday with a three-game lead in the standings. Walker Buehler (5-5, 5.36) gets the nod for the Padres while the Braves will start Reynaldo Lopez (4-2, 3.50 ERA). The Braves win this matchup in nearly 60% of model simulations. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers a number of different ways to assist bettors with responsible gaming. The sportsbook offers tools and resources like gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts, and Hard Rock Bet also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.