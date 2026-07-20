Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, Rangers-White Sox, MLB on Monday

New bettors can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to receive $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The baseball schedule is highlighted by a potential postseason preview with the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Philadelphia Phillies and a pair of division leaders facing off with the Chicago White Sox meeting the Texas Rangers. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Monday

To little shock, the Los Angeles Dodgers have the best record in baseball. But they'll have their work cut out for them as they start a three-game series with the Philadelphia Phillies on Monday. The Fightin' Phils will give the ball to their best in Cristopher Sanchez (11-4, 2.62 ERA). The left-hander is one of the leading contenders to win the NL Cy Young Award. Los Angeles counters with Emmet Sheehan (4-6, 4.81). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 65% rate.

The Chicago White Sox have definitely shocked the baseball world by surging to first place in the AL Central after years of woeful performance. Third baseman Miguel Vargas has broken out into All-Star form and slugging first baseman Munetaka Murakami has far surpassed the diminished expectations that accompanied his move from Japan. It's Erick Fedde (5-6, 4.15) on the mound for Chicago on Monday. He'll be opposed by Jacob deGrom (7-5, 3.49). The White Sox cover in 71% of the model's simulations. Bet on MLB and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

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