Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Dodgers-Phillies, Red Sox-Orioles, MLB on Wednesday

With the Hard Rock Bet promo code, new Hard Rock Bet users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. This offer can be used on any of the top games of the day on Wednesday, including the Dodgers visiting the Phillies and Orioles at Red Sox. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, July 22

Two of the best teams the National League has to offer wrap up their three-game series on Wednesday when the Phillies host the Dodgers. After the Dodgers won on Tuesday, a series win is on the line Wednesday evening in Philadelphia in what may very well be a preview of an October series. The Phillies hand the ball to veteran right-hander Aaron Nola (3-7, 5.68 ERA) as he aims to get his season on track while the Dodgers will start veteran lefty Eric Lauer (4-5, 4.81 ERA). The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Dodgers winning at a 58% rate.

The Red Sox have been the talk of baseball in recent weeks, using this hot stretch to go from last place in the AL East to holding a Wild Card spot. Boston has now won 14 in a row after winning Monday's matchup against Baltimore and now has a double-header against the Orioles after Tuesday's game was rained out. The O's have quietly played good baseball of late as well, and they're moving up the standings in a wide-open AL Wild Card race. Dean Kremer (1-2, 4.15 ERA) gets the nod for the O's in the opener. The model has the Orioles covering at a 66% rate. Bet on the World Cup and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers a number of different ways to assist bettors with responsible gaming. The sportsbook offers tools and resources like gaming limits, timeout options and activity alerts, and Hard Rock Bet also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.