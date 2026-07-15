Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for England-Argentina World Cup semifinal, more on Wednesday

The final spot in the 2026 World Cup final will be decided on Wednesday, July 15, with England hoping to knock off defending champions Argentina. Bettors can wager on this colossal clash with Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new Hard Rock Bet users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. England are fresh off a thrilling 2-1 win over Norway in extra time thanks to heroics from Jude Bellingham, while Argentina had an incredible 3-1 win over Switzerland, with two goals coming late in extra time. The winner will face Spain in the final Sunday, while the loser faces France in the third-place game on Saturday. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets when wagering on Wednesday's games:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Argentina vs. England best bets on Wednesday

Despite entering the 2026 World Cup as the reigning champs, Argentina have had some serious scares in the knockout stage. Lionel Messi and Co. survived a Round of 16 affair with Egypt with a 3-2 win that came in controversial fashion. Argentina fell behind 2-0 but scored three times over the final 15 minutes to get the win, which included Egypt having a goal overturned and actually filing a formal complaint to FIFA regarding officiating. Argentina then needed two extra time goals to knock out Switzerland 3-1 in the quarterfinals. England had two nailbiters of their own over their last two matches, holding on for a narrow 3-2 win over Mexico before securing a 2-1 win over Norway in the quarterfinals. The winner of Wednesday's matchup will take on Spain in the World Cup final on Sunday.

SportsLine experts Jon Eimer and Martin Green have differing opinions on this match. Eimer is taking Argentina Draw No Bet, while Green is doing the same, but with England. Eimer hasn't been convinced by England over 90 minutes thus far, while he feels Messi and Co. "seem to be unstoppable" offensively. As for Green, he notes that England have yet to lose across 14 competitive matches under manager Thomas Tuchel, and he hasn't been particularly impressed by Argentina over their last three matches. He also thinks Argentina "could struggle to deal with England's pace and physicality in this game." Bet on Argentina vs. England and the rest of the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet has a number of different tools and resources available to assist bettors with responsible gaming, including wager and deposit limits, timeout and self-exclusion options and more. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for responsible gaming helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.