Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for England-Croatia, Colombia-Uzbekistan World Cup Wednesday

The World Cup continues on Wednesday, and bettors can join the action with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. After some of the world's brightest stars fired in goals on Tuesday, more join the fray on Wednesday as Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on DR Congo at 1 p.m. ET. Then at 4, Harry Kane and England look for revenge against Luka Modric and Croatia, who knocked the English out of the 2018 tournament. Antoine Semenyo and Ghana take on Panama at 7, and then Luis Diaz and Colombia face Uzbekistan 10. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Wednesday, June 17

England enter the World Cup with high expectations with head coach Thomas Tuchel now at the helm and arguably its most talented squad in a generation. With Kane up top fresh off a season in which he scored 61 goals across all competitions for Bayern Munich and Declan Rice and Elliott Anderson controlling midfield, the Three Lions are built to succeed. The only real mystery is whether Tuchel will start Jude Bellingham or Morgan Rogers behind Kane. For Croatia, the team is still built around the 40-year-old Modric, who is likely playing in his final major international tournament. SportsLine's experts are backing England to win. Bet on England vs. Croatia and more World Cup action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Many savvy observers have tabbed Colombia as a sleeper pick to make a deep run at this World Cup. It's easy to understand why, with the dynamic Luis Diaz leading the charge in attack, veteran James Rodriguez still in the fold and a dynamo like Daniel Muñoz in defense. They begin their run against Uzbekistan, who make their World Cup debut as a federation with a rising profile on the international stage. Premier League fans will recognize Manchester City's Abdukodir Khusanov at the heart of the defense. Expert Brad Thomas is taking the Under for this one. Place your wages for Colombia vs. Uzbekistan at Hard Rock Bet here:

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