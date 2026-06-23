Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for England-Ghana, Colombia-DR Congo at World Cup on Tuesday

Global superstars will be on display at the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, and new bettors can take advantage of the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new bettors $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins, to get in on the action. The first match gets under way at 1 p.m. ET when Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal take on Uzbekistan. At 4 p.m., Harry Kane and England continue their quest for the Cup against Ghana. Luka Modric and Croatia take on panama at 7 p.m., and the night finishes with Luis Diaz and Colombia against DR Congo at 10 p.m. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, June 23

Some checkered history with Croatia didn't stop England from winning their opening match against the Croats 4-2, and the Three Lions now turn their attention to Ghana on Tuesday. Ghana's opener was a cagey 1-0 victory over Panama, with the winner coming five minutes into stoppage time on a counter-attack finished off by Caleb Yirenkyi. The English players will be familiar with a number of the faces in the Ghana team, particularly Manchester City's Antoine Semenyo. SportsLine's Brad Thomas is backing England against the spread. Bet on England vs. Ghana and more World Cup matches at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Colombia began its World Cup campaign with a 3-1 win over Uzbekistan. Bayern Munich's Luis Diaz scored one of the three goals and Colombia will once again be looking to the star attacker to lead the charge against DR Congo. The African side held its own against Ronaldo's Portugal in a 1-1 draw in their opener. The Congolese goal came courtesy of Yoane Wissa, who remains dangerous despite a nightmare of a first season with Newcastle. The Colombians are somewhat heavy favorites. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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