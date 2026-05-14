New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. The NBA is idle on Thursday, but the NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs has two contests on tap as the Buffalo Sabres and Montreal Canadiens play a pivotal Game 5 and the Vegas Golden Knights look to advance to the conference final against the Anaheim Ducks. There's also MLB baseball all day and the PGA Championship is underway. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Thursday, May 14

The Colorado Avalanche await the winner of the Golden Knights vs. Ducks series, and Vegas can punch its ticket on Thursday. The Golden Knights hold a 3-2 series advantage after Tuesday's home overtime win. The action returns to California on Thursday, where the Ducks will have home-ice advantage as they seek to force a Game 7. Rookie Beckett Sennecke has scored in four straight games for Anaheim. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Ducks winning 52% of the time. Bet on Ducks vs. Golden Knights and more NHL playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets:

Few expected the Atlanta Braves to be the class of the National League, but it's Atlanta that has the best record in baseball on May 14. Health has finally been somewhat kind to the Braves, Ronald Acuna Jr.'s strained hamstring notwithstanding. Matt Olson looks like an MVP candidate, and the slugging first baseman will try to lead a sweep of the Chicago Cubs tonight. Chris Sale (6-2, 2.20 ERA) gets the ball for Atlanta while Ben Brown (1-1, 1.82) goes for Chicago. The SportsLine model has has the Cubs covering 63% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different responsible gaming tools and resources to bettors, including activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits. It also shares contact information for different helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.