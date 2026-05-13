New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. There's only one NBA playoff game and one NHL postseason matchup on Wednesday, but both games should be exciting. The Cleveland Cavaliers and Detroit Pistons play a pivotal Game 5, while the Colorado Avalanche have a chance to advance with a win over the Minnesota Wild. There's also MLB action all day, and an afternoon Premier League match that sees Manchester City trying to make up ground in the title race as they face Crystal Palace. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Wednesday, May 13

An all-important Game 5 tips off in Detroit as the Pistons and Cavaliers battle on Wednesday. Winners of Game 5 in a tied series historically carry a heavy advantage as they seek to advance. Cavs star Donovan Mitchell exploded for 43 points in Game 4, and a big effort on the road would set Cleveland up well for a return home in Game 6. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Pistons winning 74% of the time. Bet on Cavaliers vs. Pistons and more NBA playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets:

The Avs were the NHL's best team during the regular season, and they can now advance to the Western Conference Finals with a win over the Wild on Wednesday. Minnesota is a strong team in its own right, but Colorado is a dominant force and should be a difficult matchup for either the Golden Knights or Ducks. Minnesota covers in 69% of the model's simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different responsible gaming tools and resources to bettors, including activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits. It also shares contact information for different helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.