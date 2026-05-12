New users can get $150 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code. The NBA Playoffs continue on Tuesday with Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves visiting Victor Wembanyama and San Antonio Spurs with their Western Conference semifinal series tied 2-2. In the NHL postseason, the Buffalo Sabres take on the Montreal Canadiens and the Vegas Golden Knights host the Anaheim Ducks. There's also a full MLB slate and the PGA Championship to look forward to later in the week. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets when your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Tuesday, May 12

The Spurs will have Victor Wembanyama available for Tuesday's pivotal Game 5 against the Timberwolves, after the NBA declined to suspend the superstar big man. Wembanyama was ejected from Game 4 after throwing an elbow to the throat of Minnesota's Naz Reid. San Antonio will be eager to secure a third win before the series heads back to Minneapolis for Game 6. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Minnesota covering 56% of the time. Bet on Timberwolves vs. Spurs and more NBA playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets:

Alex Killorn and Beckett Sennecke logged a goal and an assist apiece to power the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday to even the series 2-2. The action now moves to Sin City on Tuesday. Radko Gudas remains out for Anaheim, while Mark Stone is day-to-day for Vegas. The Golden Knights win in 64% of the SportsLine model's simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different responsible gaming tools and resources to bettors, including activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits. It also shares contact information for different helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.