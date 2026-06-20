Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Germany-Ivory Coast, more World Cup on Saturday

How about some World Cup action for the weekend? We've got four matches taking place on Saturday, making it a great time for sports bettors to check out the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new Hard Rock Bet users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The action is headlined by Sweden vs. Netherlands and Germany facing Ivory Coast in two critical group stage matchups. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, June 20

Sweden enter the weekend atop Group F after a 5-1 victory over Tunisia, but their next test is far tougher with the Netherlands. The Dutch side came away with a 2-2 draw with Japan in their first match of the World Cup. The Swedes could potentially punch their ticket to the knockout stage with a strong performance on Saturday, while Netherlands are looking for their first win of the World Cup after entering the tournament as the favorite to win Group F. The Dutch are slight 90-minute money line favorites. Bet on the 2026 World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Germany and Ivory Coast both picked up wins in their first matches of the World Cup, but in very different ways. Germany dismantled Curacao 7-1 while Ivory Coast needed a 90th minute goal to defeat Ecuador 1-0. These two top Group E teams meet Saturday in a match that could secure one of these squads a spot in the knockout stage. Germany is favored on the 90-minute money line. Place your wagers for Germany vs. Ivory Coast at Hard Rock Bet here:

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