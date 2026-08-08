Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Guardians-White Sox, MLB betting on Saturday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of at least $5 wins. There's a key AL Central battle between the White Sox and Guardians on Saturday, while NL West rivals clash when the Diamondbacks host the Dodgers. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no specific code for this Hard Rock Bet offer. If you're looking to make sports bets, you can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page. This offer is only for new users who are of age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top sports betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, August 8

The Guardians have dominated the AL Central for a few years now, and many thought 2026 would be a battle between them and the Tigers for the division crown. Instead, the White Sox, who lost 100+ games each of the last three years, lead the division, with Cleveland trying to work its way back up the standings. These AL Central foes meet for the second of a three-game series Saturday, and the Guardians can secure a series win after taking the opener Friday night. Gavin Williams (11-6, 3.56 ERA) starts for the Guardians while Anthony Kay (8-5, 4.01 ERA) gets the start for the Sox. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, has the Sox winning in 56% of simulations.

The Dodgers are still the team to beat in all of baseball this year, but things have not gone great for the two-time defending champs after being swept by both the Red Sox and Cubs. The Dodgers now have lost seven in a row after falling to the Diamondbacks on Friday. Arizona has quietly been a consistent club in the National League and holds a Wild Card spot. The Dodgers will start Yoshinobu Yamamoto (11-7, 2.76 ERA), and the Diamondbacks counter with Brandon Pfaadt (6-1, 3.66 ERA). The SportsLine model has the Diamondbacks covering as 1.5-run underdogs in 60% of simulations. Bet on MLB games and more at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

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