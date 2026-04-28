Sports fans can wager on Tuesday's NBA, NHL and MLB contests with the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to secure $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There are three NBA and NHL playoff games on Tuesday along with a full MLB slate. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get your bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

The latest Hard Rock Bet sports betting offer doesn't require a code -- click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin. The offer is available to new users of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock Bet is legally licensed to operate. Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or just click here. Register your account and enter the requisite personal information, including email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Tuesday, April 28

The Atlanta Hawks and New York Knicks will try to gain an edge in the series when the two sides meet in Game 5 on Tuesday night. The Knicks took home-court advantage back with a victory in Game 4, highlighted by a triple-double from Karl-Anthony Towns. The SportsLine Projection Model has the Knicks covering the 6.5-point spread in 65% of simulations, good for an "A" grade play.

One of the most surprising teams of the NHL season was the Anaheim Ducks, who snapped a long playoff drought and are now one win away from advancing to the second round. They've won three in a row on the two-time defending Western Conference champions Edmonton Oilers and can close things out tonight at Rogers Place. The SportsLine model has Anaheim covering the puck line in 67% of simulations, receiving a "B" grade. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to get $150 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet on the NBA and NHL playoffs on Tuesday wins:

The Los Angeles Dodgers have jumped back to the top of the NL West with a recent three-game winning streak and they'll try to take down the Miami Marlins in the second game of their three-game set. Janson Junk (1-2, 3.67 ERA) is going to get the nod for Miami and superstar Shohei Ohtani (2-0, 0.38 ERA) will go for L.A. The Marlins cover the run line in 59% of SportsLine simulations, which is another "A" grade play per the model. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB to get $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet takes responsible gaming seriously and offers users plenty of tools to game responsibly, such as setting betting activity alerts and taking timeouts. Hard Rock Bet has contact information for helplines and other resources for users who need more assistance.