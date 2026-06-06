Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 3, Rangers-Guardians Saturday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. In addition to the Hurricanes and Golden Knights battling for a 2-1 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals on Saturday, the Yankees and Red Sox will keep their rivalry going at Yankee Stadium. Get started at Hard Rock Bet and earn $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Saturday, June 6

The Stanley Cup Final resumes Saturday with Game 3 and the series locked up at 1-1 in what's been a fantastic back-and-forth matchup thus far. The Golden Knights stole Game 1 thanks to a late goal with just three minutes left, while Carolina secured an overtime winner in Game 2 to even the series. The Canes snapped the Golden Knights' seven-game win streak and are now 13-2 this postseason. Games 3 and 4 will take place in Vegas, and oddsmakers have this one effectively as a pick 'em. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NHL game 10,000 times, has Vegas winning in 55% of simulations. Bet on the Stanley Cup Final and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

The AL Central-leading Guardians are on the road in Texas against the Rangers for the second game of a three-game series as the Rangers are aiming to move up the AL West standings and keep pace with the Mariners. Texas took the series opener 3-2 Friday night and can lock up a series win on Saturday. It's a matchup of right-handers with Jack Leiter (3-4, 4.34 ERA) going for Texas against Cleveland's Tanner Bibee (0-7, 4.57 ERA). The SportsLine model has issued an 'A' grade to Texas +1.5 as the Rangers cover in 75% of simulations. Bet on baseball at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming when placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers ways to help like gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.