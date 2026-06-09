Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Game 4, MLB on Tuesday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Stanley Cup Final continues on Tuesday as the Vegas Golden Knights host the Carolina Hurricanes with Vegas up 2-1. Bettors also have a full 15-game MLB slate, three WNBA games and the start of the World Cup to look forward to. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Tuesday, June 9

The Hurricanes were the Eastern Conference's best team in the regular season, but Carolina finds itself down 2-1 in the Stanley Cup Final and now has major question marks at goaltender. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour pulled Frederik Andersen before the third period in Game 3 and put Brandon Bussi -- who performed quite well during the regular season -- on the ice. Andersen allowed four goals in the first two periods and had two others waved off. Bussi looked much more comfortable and stopped a penalty attempt from Mitch Marner. Brind'Amour now has a choice to make for his Game 4 lineup. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Vegas winning 54% of the time. Bet on the Stanley Cup Final at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Gerrit Cole took his first loss of the season when the Cleveland Guardians touched him up for four runs last week, and the Yankees ace now gets a chance for revenge when New York takes on Cleveland on Tuesday. The Yankees won in extra innings on Monday thanks to a big hit from Cody Bellinger. Can the Yankees ride that momentum with Aaron Judge sidelined? The SportsLine model has the Guardians covering at a 65% rate. Bet on Yankees vs. Guardians and more MLB action at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should practice responsible gaming whenever placing bets, and Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources to assist its users, including gaming limits, activity alerts and timeout options. Hard Rock Bet also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.