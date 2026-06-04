Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final Game 2 Thursday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Carolina Hurricanes were upset at home in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final and will now seek to secure a victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. Get started at Hard Rock Bet and earn $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Thursday, June 4

Vegas won a back-and-forth 5-4 affair in Game 1 on Tuesday thanks to five different goalscorers, with defenseman Brayden McNabb providing three assists. Carolina led after just 25 seconds thanks to Nikolaj Ehlers, who scored again 12 minutes later. The Hurricanes offense is clearly up to the task, but the defense will need to be stronger to avoid going to Las Vegas with a 2-0 deficit. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has Vegas winning at 48% rate. That win rate provides value at plus money. Bet on the Stanley Cup Final and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Are the Pittsburgh Pirates good? The answer to that question remains unclear, but the Buccos are over .500 at 33-29 and have won seven of their last 10 games. Pittsburgh plays the rubber game of its series with the Houston Astros on Thursday. Both prior games were high-scoring (10-6 and 11-9), so fans could be in store for more of the same. Jared Jones makes his second start of the season for the Pirates after recovering from Tommy John surgery. When the fireballer is at his best, he's a more than capable second fiddle behind Paul Skenes in the Pittsburgh rotation. Kai-Wei Teng (3-3, 3.59 ERA) goes for Houston. The SportsLine model has the Astros covering 68% of the time. Bet on baseball at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

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