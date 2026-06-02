Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Hurricanes-Golden Knights Stanley Cup Final, MLB Tuesday

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins. The Stanley Cup Final begins on Tuesday as the Carolina Hurricanes host the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams are seeking their second championships. There's also a full 15-game MLB slate, four WNBA contests and French Open tennis to wager on. Get started at Hard Rock Bet and earn $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Tuesday, June 2

The Hurricanes were the best team in the NHL's Eastern Conference this season with 113 points and now gets to host Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday. Vegas won the Pacific Division with 95 points and was far from the West's best regular-season team, but has nonetheless found itself back in the Final. The Golden Knights have plenty of Stanley Cup Final experience on the roster. Will it be enough to help them steal a game on the road? The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Over hitting at a 59.4% rate. Bet on the Stanley Cup Final and more at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

Nobody has played more extra-inning games in 2026 than the New York Mets, who have now already played free baseball 12 times. They lost their most recent extra-inning game on Monday when the Seattle Mariners' Cole Young hit a walk-off single in the 10th, and the Mets will now try to rebound with touted pitching prospect Jonah Tong following opener Huascar Brazoban. Logan Gilbert goes for Seattle. The Mariners win in 59% of the model's simulations. Bet on Mets vs. Mariners and more MLB games at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors to practice responsible gaming at all times, and Hard Rock Bet has different ways to help. These tools and resources include timeout options, gaming limits and activity alerts. Bettors can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET 24/7.