Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Japan vs. Netherlands World Cup, UFC White House Sunday

Sunday features a four-match World Cup slate and UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, perfect for claiming the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Japan and the Netherlands will square off in a pivotal Group F clash, while two titles will be on the line in Washington D.C. atop the UFC White House card. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets for Sunday, June 14

For the first time ever, the UFC will take place at the White House. UFC Freedom 250 will be on the White House lawn in Washington D.C. as part of a celebration for the nation's 250th birthday, and the card is a big one – seven fights and two title clashes. Lightweight champ Ilia Topuria faces interim champion Justin Gaethje in the main event while Alex Pereira and Ciryl Gane clash for the interim heavyweight championship. Topuria is a sizable favorite over Gaethje, while Pereira vs. Gane is a pick 'em. Stream UFC Freedom 250 exclusively on Paramount+. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 at Hard Rock Bet here and earn bonus bets:

Group F is a dangerous group in the 2026 World Cup, and the two favorites to advance out of the group stage clash on Sunday when the Netherlands and Japan square off. The Netherlands are favored to win the group and are viewed as a true contender to win the entire World Cup. Japan is a very dangerous team as well, but they've had a bad case of the injury bug, with captain Wataru Endo out for the tournament and announcing his retirement and Kaoru Mitoma and Takumi Minamino both out for the entire World Cup as well. Netherlands are the clear favorites in this match, but SportsLine expert Jon Eimer isn't so sure as he's taking Japan +0.5 as one of his top bets of the day. "Japan is the better side in my mind," Eimer says. "They dominated the group qualifiers, outscoring their opponents 30-3. They also have grown since their impressive 2022 run." Bet on Japan-Netherlands and the World Cup at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

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