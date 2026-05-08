The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Game 3's of Knicks vs. 76ers and Spurs vs. Timberwolves are on tap, as are a full MLB slate and the second day of the Truist Championship. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Friday, May 8

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks have a 2-0 series lead over Tyrese Maxey and the Philadelphia 76ers as action shifts down I-95 to Philly. The Sixers performed better in Game 2 with superstar Joel Embiid sidelined, but were still unable to win. The big man is questionable for Game 3. Carrying the same designation is New York's OG Anunoby, who has been something for a hero for the Knicks in the postseason. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks winning 62% of the time. Bet on Knicks vs. 76ers and more at Hard Rock Bet, where new users get $150 in bonus bets:

In the NHL, the Buffalo Sabres look to continue their strong run after they took a 1-0 lead over the Montreal Canadiens. Game 2 is on Friday in Buffalo, where the Sabres will look for a second win before the series moves north of the border. The Habs will look for help from Juraj Slafkovsky, who was held off the scoresheet in the opening tilt. The SportsLine model has Montreal stealing a road win 53% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive $150 in bonus bets as a new user:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing the tools and resources available at the sportsbook you're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.