The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. The Knicks can advance to the Eastern Conference Finals with another win over the 76ers on Sunday, while the Sabres and Canadiens will meet in a key Game 3 clash with the series tied at 1-1. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

You don't need a code to sign up with this Hard Rock Bet offer. Interested bettors can sign up and place sports bets by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Sunday, May 10

The Knicks are on a mission. Last year, New York fell to the Pacers in the Eastern Conference Finals. This year, after falling behind 2-1 to Atlanta, the Knicks won three straight to cap off that series before winning each of the first three games of their second-round series against the 76ers. Philadelphia now faces elimination at home and will need to win four straight games to advance. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NBA game 10,000 times, thinks the Knicks will complete the sweep on Sunday as they win in 67% of model simulations. Bet on Knicks vs. 76ers and more NBA playoff action at Hard Rock Bet here and get bonus bets as a new user:

The Canadiens continued an intriguing playoff trend when they took Game 2 against the Sabres. Montreal has alternated wins and losses this entire postseason, which worked in its Round 1 series against Tampa Bay. If that trend continues this series against Buffalo, the Habs' season will end. The action moves to Montreal for Game 3 on Sunday with the series tied at 1-1. The SportsLine Projection Model's top pick here is Buffalo on the money line as the Sabres win in nearly 60% of simulations. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Hard Rock Bet offers different responsible gaming tools and resources to bettors, including activity alerts, timeout options and gaming limits. It also shares contact information for different helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET.