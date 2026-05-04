New bettors can claim the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. Monday features two games apiece in the NBA and NHL Playoffs, a big MLB slate and Manchester City vs. Everton all on tap. Sign up now at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Moday, May 4

A first-round upset of the Boston Celtics earned the Philadelphia 76ers a spot in the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks. The Knicks dispatched the Atlanta Hawks to get here, winning Game 6 by a whopping 140-89 score in Atlanta to advance. Philadelphia and New York split four meetings this year, with the road team winning each game. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering 59% of the time. Bet on Knicks vs. 76ers and more at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets:

The Anaheim Ducks took down Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers, and their reward is a meeting with the Vegas Golden Knights in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Vegas defeated the Utah Mammoth in six games to advance, with Mitch Marner scoring twice in the decisive contest. The SportsLine model has the Ducks covering 65% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on NHL games and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing the tools and resources available at the sportsbook you're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.