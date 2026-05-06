Wednesday brings no shortage of chances to use the Hard Rock Bet promo code, which offers $150 in bonus bets if your first wager of $5 or more wins. The afternoon beings day baseball and Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain playing the second leg of their Champions League semifinal after last week's fireworks. Then in the evening, the MLB action continues, along with the NBA and NHL playoffs. Click here to sign up for Hard Rock Bet and claim your $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim this latest offer from Hard Rock Bet. Those wanting to sign up and place sports bets simply need to click "Claim Bonus" on this page to get started and sign up with the sportsbook. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Wednesday, May 6

Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks ran the Philadelphia 76ers out of the gym at Madison Square Garden on Monday by a 137-98 score to claim Game 1 of their NBA Playoffs series. New York will now try to make the series 2-0 on Wednesday. Brunson led the way with 35 points in the victory, while the Sixers will try to actually get one of their players over the 20-point threshold. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering 67% of the time. Bet on Knicks vs. 76ers and more at Hard Rock Bet to get $150 in bonus bets:

The New York Yankees have won 15 of their last 17 games and are back in action on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, whom they defeated 7-4 on Tuesday. Will Warren (4-0, 2.39 ERA) gets the ball for New York while former Yankee Nathan Eovaldi (3-4, 4.76) goes for Texas. The SportsLine model backs the Rangers to cover 59% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB games and receive $150 in bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

Bettors should always practice responsible gaming, which includes knowing the tools and resources available at the sportsbook you're using. Hard Rock Bet offers gaming limits and alerts as well as timeout options to its users. The sportsbook also shares contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.