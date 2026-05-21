Hard Rock Bet promo code: Get $150 in bonus bets for Knicks vs. Cavaliers, Canadiens vs. Hurricanes, MLB, WNBA

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Conference final action once again leads the sports schedule for Thursday, with the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers meeting for Game 2 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals at Madison Square Garden and the the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Carolina Hurricanes for Game 1 in the NHL Playoffs. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets if your qualifying first wager wins:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Thursday, May 21

The Knicks surged back for a big overtime win in Game 1, and they'll now try to keep the Cavs' spirits low in Game 2. Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson may have some adjustments to make after James Harden conceded 34 points as a primary defender and had more turnovers than made buckets. For New York, Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns will continue to lead the charge. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering 60% of the time. Bet on Knicks vs. Cavs and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

An Alex Newhook overtime winner sent the Canadiens to the Eastern Conference Final, where they'll now take on the Hurricanes for the right to play in the Stanley Cup Final. Carolina was the best team in the East during the regular season with 113 points, while the Habs finished with 106. Montreal should be up for the challenge, but the Canes will be tough outs on home ice. The SportsLine model has the Canadiens covering 73% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on the Stanley Cup playoffs and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources for its users like activity alerts and gaming limits, and the sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).