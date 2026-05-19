The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code gives new users $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5 or more wins. Tuesday's a big day for sports, with the action starting with a pair of big Premier League games. Manchester City needs a positive result against Bournemouth to stay alive in the title race and Tottenham can survive their relegation scare with a win over Chelsea. The NBA's Eastern Conference Finals tips off as the New York Knicks host the Cleveland Cavaliers for Game 1. Click here to get started at Hard Rock Bet and get $150 in bonus bets:

How to claim the Hard Rock Bet promo code

There's no code required to claim the latest Hard Rock Bet offer for $150 in bonus bets. Bettors looking to place sports bets on Saturday can get started by clicking "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the sign-up process. This offer is only available to new users who are of legal betting age in a state where Hard Rock bet operates.

Here's how to sign up for Hard Rock Bet, one of the top betting sites.

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Register your account and enter required information such as email, name and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $150 in bonus bets in the form of 6 $25 bonus bet slips if your wager wins. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is legal in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia. Claim the Hard Rock Bet new user offer and get your bonus bets here:

Best bets on Tuesday, May 19

Jalen Brunson and the Knicks welcome Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers to Madison Square Garden for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday. New York swept away the Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals, while Cleveland needed seven games to get past the Detroit Pistons. The teams met three times in the regular season with the home side emerging victorious in each outing. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has the Knicks covering 58% of the time. Bet on Knicks vs. Cavaliers and more NBA Playoffs action at Hard Rock Bet here and get your bonus bets:

It's been something of a rough stretch for the New York Yankees as injuries begin to mount, but the Bronx Bombers secured a victory against the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday. The teams will lock horns at Yankee Stadium again on Tuesday. The Jays, who have injury problems of their own, can take solace in the fact that the Yankees are still 3-7 in their last 10. Will Warren (5-1, 3.42 ERA) takes the ball for New York while Dylan Cease (3-1, 2.41) goes for Toronto. The SportsLine model has the Yankees winning 61% of the time. Sign up for Hard Rock Bet here to wager on MLB and receive bonus bets:

Responsible Gaming

It's important for bettors of all experience levels to practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers. Hard Rock Bet offers tools and resources for its users like activity alerts and gaming limits, and the sportsbook also provides contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET (call or text 24/7).